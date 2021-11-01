Ariana Grande, Phoebe Dynevor, and Kate Beckinsale are among Pete Davidson’s girlfriends.

Pete Davidson, a star of Saturday Night Live and an American actor, has resurfaced in the spotlight when images of him and Kim Kardashian holding hands on a rollercoaster at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California, surfaced.

Regrettably for all the romantics out there, the two are only thought to be pals.

Davidson, 27, has been sighted on dates with some of the biggest stars in the entertainment world, like Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor and Underworld star Kate Beckinsale, in the three years following his breakup from wife-to-be Ariana Grande.

Ariana Grande is an American singer and songwriter.

Pete Davidson dated comedian Carly Aquilino from 2014 to 2015 and then Cazzie David, the daughter of comedian Larry David, from 2016 to 2018. Prior to his whirlwind relationship with singer Ariana Grande, he dated comedian Carly Aquilino from 2014 to 2015 and then Cazzie David, the daughter of comedian Larry David, from 2016 to 2018.

According to Page Six, Davidson began dating popstar Grande in May 2018, just days after breaking up with David.

They were engaged by June 2018, however their engagement ended almost as swiftly as it began. Five months later, in October 2018, the engagement was formally called off.

Both Davidson and Grande have spoken out about their breakup, though in very different ways.

In November 2018, when Davidson dropped by on Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update desk, he said: “It’s no one’s business, to be honest.

“It’s perfectly fine if things don’t work out. She’s a lovely, strong woman, and I truly wish her nothing but happiness.” “Even almost got married / And for Pete I’m so thankful,” Grande said in her smash song thank u, next, referring to Davidson.

Kate Beckinsale is a British actress.

Davidson began dating actress Kate Beckinsale in early 2019. They were initially seen together in January 2019 at the Golden Globes afterparty, and went public with their relationship during a New York Rangers hockey game, where their PDA was caught on camera.

The couple’s 20-year age difference received a lot of attention in tabloids and on social media, with Davidson responding live on SNL to the criticism.

He stated, " "People seem to be enthralled by the fact that we are so different in age. But it doesn't worry us; nevertheless, I'm new to this, so if you have any issues regarding partnerships with a large age gap, ask Leonardo DiCaprio or Jason Statham.