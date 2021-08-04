Ariana Grande and other Instagram celebrities are urging their followers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Ariana Grande is the latest celebrity to recommend that her fans obtain the COVID-19 vaccine.

After being “vaxxed,” Grande gently urged her 254 million Instagram followers to get the vaccine this week.

She isn’t the only one using social media to support the cause.

Here’s a list of all the celebrities with over 100 million Instagram followers who are leading by example and persuading their fans to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Dwayne Johnson has 255 million followers on Instagram.

The Rock demonstrated that he is stronger than the coronavirus by posting a photo of himself receiving his second vaccination.

“The more intel I come to comprehend, the more work I realize we have in front of us,” he informed his followers on May 1, 2021.

