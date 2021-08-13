Aretha Franklin had how many children?

Respect, starring Jennifer Hudson, is a new film about Aretha Franklin’s journey to fame and life away from the stage, released three years after her death from pancreatic cancer.

Her relationships… and her children, in particular.

Clarence Franklin, Edward Franklin, Ted White Jr. (better known as Teddy Richards) and Kecalf Cunningham were Franklin’s four children.

Her boys, like the Queen of Soul, have mostly kept their personal lives hidden from the public eye.

Franklin, Clarence

Clarence, Franklin’s oldest son, was born in 1955 when she was 12 years old.

According to David Ritz, Franklin’s biographer and author of Respect: The Life of Aretha Franklin, his father was believed to be Donald Burke, a classmate of Franklin’s.

Franklin’s relatives discovered handwritten wills in her home after her death, which said that Clarence, 66, was the son of one of her classmates, Edward Jordan Sr.

According to NBC News, the wills were not validated.

He was named after her father.

Franklin, Edward

Edward Franklin, who was born when Franklin was 14, may have had the same father as his older brother Clarence.

Edward Jordan, 64, was named after his father and shared his mother’s singing abilities. He has performed on numerous occasions, notably in duets with Franklin.

In 2015, he performed his mother’s favorite gospel song “His Eye is on the Sparrow” at his grandfather Rev. C.L. Franklin’s funeral.

According to a Detroit News account from the time, his performance drew a standing ovation and moved several in the audience to tears.

Edward also sang during his mother’s burial, singing Marvin Gaye’s “Mercy Mercy Me.”

Ted White Jr. is a member of the Ted White family.

Franklin has a son named Ted from her first marriage to Ted White.

White also served as Franklin’s musical manager for a while before their seven-year marriage ended amid allegations of domestic abuse.

Ted was mostly raised by his father, and for the next 30 years, he backed up his mother on guitar.

Teddy Richards, 57, has had his own success in the music industry, opening for Seal, Lenny Kravitz, and INXS under the stage name Teddy Richards.

He’s also done solo work, and his third album, Solitaire, is set to be released in 2022.

Cunningham, Kecalf

Kecalf Cunningham, Franklin’s youngest child, was born in 1970.

Kecalf Cunningham, Franklin's youngest child, was born in 1970.

Franklin's son with Ken Cunningham, another of her past managers.