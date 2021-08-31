Are The 1975 Preparing to Release a New Album? A New Era is on the Horizon, according to all the Clues.

Synth-pop band from England. Since their debut in the music arena in 2013, the 1975 have had international success.

I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It was the highest-charting album on the Billboard 200 chart. Two more of the band’s albums charted in the Top 10 when they were released.

On August 31, frontman Matty Healy took to Instagram to deliver a cryptic message with his 1.3 million followers, which included a neon-lit image of the band’s emblem. He added a goat and a chef emoji to the post’s caption.

Since then, fans have been in a frenzy, trying to figure out what could be on the way and, more crucially, when.

So, what is the significance of Matty Healy’s post? Theories put up by fans…

The 1975 have decided to call it a day.

We must emphasize that this has not been confirmed. However, as previously indicated, Healy shared an ambiguous post on his grid with the emblem for The 1975.

The logo appeared on the covers of their first two albums, with the first featuring a black backdrop with white neon lights and the second featuring pink neon lights over a white background.

Their style became more minimalistic with their later albums, with the band name barely invisible on the sides of the CD jacket.

The neon lights on a white background emerge in Healy’s image once more, but they are not turned on.

