Are Lawrence Bittaker and Roy Norris, the “Toolbox Killers,” still alive?

Lawrence Bittaker and Roy Norris, dubbed “The Toolbox Killers,” abducted, raped, tortured, and murdered five adolescent girls over the course of five months in 1979.

Bittaker was also regarded by FBI Special Agent John E. Douglas (who inspired Netflix’s Mindhunter) as the “most horrific individual” he had ever had to construct a criminal profile for.

Peacock’s latest true-crime documentary, The Toolbox Killer, delves into the terrifying murders of Bittaker and Norris, and includes the former’s phone discussions with criminologist Laura Brand while on death row. He dwells on his killing spree, methods, and motives during the calls.

Bittaker was contacted by Brand in order to have a deeper grasp of the psychology of a criminal sadist. She also thought that by speaking with him, she would be able to assist in the search for the bodies of Andrea Joy Hall and Lucinda Lynn Schaefer, two of Norris and Bittaker’s victims who have yet to be located.

Are Lawrence Bittaker and Roy Norris, the “Toolbox Killers,” still alive? Bittaker, Lawrence

Lawrence Sigmund Bittaker, a convicted serial murderer and rapist, is no longer alive. He died in San Quentin State Prison in California, where he was on death row, on December 13, 2019.

At the time of his death, Bittaker was 79 years old and had served 38 years of his sentence. He died of natural causes, according to state corrections officials.

Bittaker was found guilty of five charges of first-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder on February 17, 1981. He was also convicted of five counts of kidnapping, nine counts of rape, two counts of forcible oral copulation, one count of sodomy, and three counts of illegal firearm possession.

Bittaker was sentenced to death for the murders of Cindy Schaefer, 16, Andrea Hall, 18, Jackie Gilliam, 15, Leah Lamp, 13, and Shirley Lynette Ledford, 16.

He was scheduled to be executed on December 29, 1989, but he spent the rest of his life on death row.

Five years before his death, Bittaker began corresponding with criminologist Laura Brand, who appears frequently throughout The Toolbox Killer on Peacock. The day she showed up seven-and-a-half months pregnant, Bittaker produced a map of the San Gabriel Mountains, pointing her to where the bodies of Andrea Hall and Shirley Ledford were located. Searches. This is a brief summary.