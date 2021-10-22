Are Kim Kardashian and Beyoncé Friends? Their Relationship Is Described

On her website, Beyoncé has a nice birthday message for Kim Kardashian.

On October 21, Kardashian turned 41, and the singer celebrated by posting a photo of herself as a baby on the homepage of her website, beyonce.com.

The words “Happy Birthday Kim Kardashian” were written next to the photo.

Birthday greetings were also sent to rappers Doja Cat and Snoop Dogg, who were both born on October 21st, though some years apart.

The statement from Kim Kardashian has generated suspicion that the two women’s apparent dispute is ended. Here, we take a look at their tumultuous relationship history.

Are Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian friends?

Kardashian and Kanye West were frequently pictured with Jay-Z, Ye’s long-time colleague and friend, and his wife Beyoncé when the two first started dating.

After Beyoncé and Jay-Z skipped Kardashian’s 2013 baby shower and her May 2014 wedding to West, rumors of a feud began to circulate in 2014.

The couple was said to have skipped the event because Rachel Roy, a friend of Kardashian’s, would be there.

According to Us Weekly stories from 2014, Roy was the lady who started the infamous elevator brawl between Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s sister, Solange Knowles, at the Met Gala. (Fans of Beyoncé speculated later that Roy was the “Becky with the good hair” mentioned in Lemonade.) According to Us Weekly, Jay-Z and his wife were in the Hamptons on the day of West and Kardashian’s wedding in Florence.

Beyoncé had shared a photo from West and Kardashian's Vogue session with their daughter North on Instagram a few days before, with the caption: "I wish you a lifetime of unwavering love. God bless you and your lovely family."