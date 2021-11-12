Are Cleopatra’s Eggs a Real Thing in Netflix’s ‘Red Notice’?

Red Notice is about an art robbery, and every good heist film need something valuable to steal. That something is Cleopatra’s three eggs in the Netflix film.

“While many are familiar with Antony and Cleopatra’s sad love tale,” the video opens, “few are familiar with the story of the most sought-after prize and unsolved enigma of their time.” On their wedding night, the Roman general Mark Antony presented the Egyptian king three bejeweled eggs, according to a narrator.

Two of these eggs were discovered in Cairo, Egypt in 1907, according to the movie. Much of the film stars Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds as they struggle to locate the third egg and keep it from falling into the hands of art thief The Bishop (Gal Gadot).

The film’s opening sequence features a lot of what appears to be historical video and is narrated in classic History Channel manner. As a result, Netflix viewers have been left wondering if these expensive antiques are real.

Are the eggs of Cleopatra from Red Notice real?

Fans of The Rock, please accept my apologies: The third egg of Cleopatra isn’t real, and neither are the other two.

Don’t worry about getting duped; according to Red Notice producer Hiram Garcia, when the movie’s concept was first offered, others assumed it was true history as well.

According to The Wrap, Garcia claimed: “The same thing usually came up at the conclusion of the pitch, which was, ‘I had no idea about the entire Cleopatra thing,’ and he [director Rawson Marshall Thurber]always said, ‘Oh I just made all that up.’ It has such a well-crafted backstory that you wish they were true, but they are entirely fictional. He had come up with a rather amusing notion.” Cleopatra’s eggs appear to be a reinterpretation of the opulently painted Fabergé eggs made in Europe between 1885 and 1917, but with an ancient history twist to make them feel more dramatic and exciting.

Though the eggs appear to be real at the beginning of the film, there is no attempt to make them look ancient Egyptian in style later on, which should have been the first hint that they were not.

