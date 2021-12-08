Are Americans Willing To Change Their Habits Because Of Omicron? A new poll suggests that the answer is ‘No.’

The discovery of the Omicron variety of COVID-19 last month has sparked widespread worry; nevertheless, despite this, most Americans say they are unlikely to modify their habits as a result of the new strain.

Americans were asked what they were willing to do in reaction to Omicron in a poll issued Tuesday by Axios and research firm Ipsos. The majority said they would not make any big changes to their habits or activities to reduce their chances of contracting the new variation.

According to Axios, the poll demonstrates “how much the behavior is already baked in” at this stage of the COVID-19 pandemic, with Americans mostly concerned in how to adapt so they can continue living their lives.

“People do not appear to be changing as a result of new information. They’ve already made up their minds about what they’ll do, and they’re going to do it.” Among all the actions that Americans claimed they would be prepared to take, 62 percent said they would be willing to wear masks in public at all times. This conclusion could be especially significant given the fact that local governments and other organizations have issued mask advisories in advance of the holiday season.

Beyond this, the majority of those polled said they were not ready to take any more public-health measures. Only 33% indicated they would stop eating indoors, while 28% said they would cease socializing with people outside of their home or go on a two-week self-quarantine. Only 13% said they would no longer attend to the office or to their job in person.

The question in this poll was not whether the discovery of the Omicron variation would motivate more Americans to be vaccinated or get a booster dose. Manufacturers of vaccines appear optimistic that their doses will be effective in combating Omicron, and President Joe Biden has urged more Americans to get vaccinated after the strain was discovered.