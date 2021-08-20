Are Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard Really Singing Live in ‘Annette’ on Amazon?

Leos Carax’s latest film, Annette, stars Marion Cotillard as an opera superstar Ann and Adam Driver as her comedy husband Henry. The film explores their life and relationship before Annette, their daughter, arrives and changes everything. Several musical moments appear in the film, including the popular songs “So May We Begin” and “We Love Each Other So Much.” Are Driver and Cotillard, on the other hand, truly singing live? This webpage has all of the information you require.

This article includes Annette-related spoilers.

Is it true that Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard perform live in Annette?

You might be astonished to learn that in Annette, Driver and Cotillard actually sing live.

Henry and Ann, played by the two Hollywood stars, are the parents of Annette, a mystery little girl (who has an uncanny resemblance to a puppet) with a special destiny.

The film’s soundtrack was composed by British art-rock veterans Sparks, who also appear in the film as part of the cast of Annette.

Driver is also signing “We Love Each Other So Much” while performing oral sex on Cotillard’s character in a sequence that is guaranteed to startle fans.

Cotillard revealed in an official Cannes Press Pack interview before of the film’s debut at the Cannes Film Festival on July 6 that Carax planned for the actors to sing their songs live rather than pre-recording them to make the performance more realistic.

“On most traditional musicals, you record your songs in advance and then do playback on the set,” Cotillard noted. Leos, on the other hand, desired everything to be fully alive.

“It contributed to the set’s complexity: we found ourselves singing in really complicated positions, back-crawling or imitating Cunnilingus; acrobatic poses that technically affect your song.”

“But that was the impact Leos was after: he wanted the voices to be altered, hindered, by the real [situation],” she said.

Director Leos Carax’s first English-language feature is Annette. Holy Motors, Boy Meets Girl, and Les Amants du Pont-Neuf are among his other works.

“Their [Saprks] tracks are among the most cheerful songs I know (although they’re tragic too, at places),” Carax said in a statement released accompanied the release of “So May We Start.” Sparks’ song reminds me of my childhood house, but without the clutter. This is a condensed version of the information.