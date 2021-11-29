Apricot Kernels are being recalled in Canada due to a risk of cyanide poisoning.

The apricot kernel product of a Canadian manufacturer has been recalled due to the potential of cyanide poisoning.

Sungiven Foods Canada is recalling its One Tang bitter apricot kernels because they “contain excessive amygdalin,” according to a safety advisory from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). Apricot kernels are the seeds that grow inside apricot pits or stones. They resemble almonds and naturally contain amygdalin, which can emit cyanide when consumed, according to Health Canada.

Even while the body can handle small doses of cyanide, greater amounts or repeated exposures over a short period of time can result in cyanide poisoning, which can be lethal.

“Health Canada is aware of two confirmed occurrences of acute cyanide poisoning in children and adults in Canada, one in 2005 and one in 2009,” the ministry said, adding that similar cases in children and adults have been recorded in other countries as well.

In 1998, for example, a 41-year-old lady in the United States felt weak after ingesting apricot kernels within 20 minutes. The patient was “comatose and hypothermic at the time of presentation,” but he responded well to cyanide poisoning treatment. It was the first time in the United States since 1979 that cyanide poisoning was linked to eating apricot kernels.

The test results of a CFIA inspection “initiated” the recall of One Tang apricot kernels. So far, there have been no reports of illness linked to the product.

The recalled product was marketed in 180g packs with the UPC 6 28546 00724 8 and the number 2023.JN.20 in British Columbia.

Those who have purchased the contaminated product should not consume it and should instead discard it or return it to the store where it was purchased. If they become ill, they should seek medical attention.

Confusion, weakness, anxiety, headache, restlessness, and nausea are all symptoms of cyanide poisoning, according to the CFIA. Some people may have trouble breathing, lose consciousness, go into cardiac arrest, or have seizures.

Health Canada noted, “There are no safety issues linked with eating apricot fruits.”