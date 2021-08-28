Apple TV+’s Most Popular TV Shows.

Apple TV+ may be one of the newer streaming services on the block, but with its originals, it’s competing head-to-head with Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

A-listers like Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Jason Sudeikis have attracted many viewers to the streamer, from Golden Globe-winning comedies to must-see dramas. What are the most popular shows on Apple TV+, though?

Apple TV+, like other streaming services, does not provide audience figures, but Reelgood has listed the top 20 series on the service based on their first two weeks of viewing and engagement (based on 2 million Reelgood users across the U.S).

Season 2 of Ted Lasso

Ted Lasso back for season two in July, and it appears that everyone was tuning in after the hoopla and awards season adulation for season one, since it is already the most watched series on Apple TV+.

Jason Sudeikis plays Lasso, an upbeat American football coach who is appointed to lead a soccer team in England, based on the role he played in a series of NBC Sports Premier League ads.

Season 2 has received even better reviews than Season 1, with tough footballer turned commentator Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) getting more airtime.

Schmigadoon!

This new series debuted in July 2021 as a spoof of—and homage to—Golden Age musicals from the 1940s and 1950s.

Two doctors, Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong, go trekking to try to restore their relationship, but get lost and wind up in a mythical town stuck in a Golden Age-style musical while fighting.

The pair quickly realizes that they will not be able to leave town until they have found genuine love.

Alan Cumming, Kristen Chenoweth, Dove Cameron, Fred Armisen, and Jane Krakowski are among the cast members of Schmigadoon!

The Story of Lisey

Lisey’s Story, a 2021 miniseries produced by J.J. Abrams and written by Stephen King, is based on King’s 2006 novel of the same name and stars Julianne Moore in the main role.

Lisey is going through her late husband’s belongings, acclaimed novelist Scott Landon’s, when she uncovers a treasure hunt he has left her. It has her reminiscing about their marriage, particularly buried recollections of bizarre events. This is a condensed version of the information.