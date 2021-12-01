Apetor, a YouTuber, died at the age of 57 after falling into a frozen lake while filming a video.

After falling through the ice on a frozen lake while making a video of him ice-skating, a prominent Norwegian YouTuber died at the age of 57.

Tor Eckhoff, well known by his stage as Apetor, died on November 27, the day after filming the scene at Jakobs Dam near Kongsberg.

For factory worker Eckhoff, who frequently frolicked on ice and snow in various areas of Norway and uploaded films of wildlife and gorgeous landscapes shot on his domestic travels, the video would have been a regular YouTube posting.

According to the Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang, Eckhoff resided with Tove Skjerven, who devoted a Facebook post to “my very dear Tor” on Sunday, as well as revealing details of the events preceding up to his death.

Skjerven writes in English, “Friday 26 November was an usual Friday.” “You traveled to a lake near Kongsberg with the intention of ice skating. You were meant to take a video of yourself and utilize it in a presentation. When you arrived, you sent me a message with photos of yourself and the sea. You mentioned that the conditions were good.

“Something, however, went horribly wrong. You fell into the icy water and did not come out this time, as you had done so many times before!” Skjerven went on to say: “Finally, you were rescued by divers and flown to Ullevl Hospital by air ambulance. They tried everything they could to revive you, but you had been submerged for far too long.

“Johannes and I were with you on Saturday night when the hospital physicians turned off all the machines that had kept your body going.”

“Thank you very much for everything you’ve done for Johannes and me,” Skjerven said. “We have so many fond memories of you, and we miss you very much!” On November 26, tweets from Norway’s South-East Police District looked to be about Eckhoff’s mishap, with a guy in his 50s being “rescued from the water by firefighters” before being flown to hospital by plane.

