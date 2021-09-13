Anyone expecting to see Andrew Garfield in “Spider-Man 3” would be “disappointed,” according to Garfield.

With all the online chatter linking Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire to the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home film, Andrew Garfield believes Spider-Man fans are getting ahead of themselves.

People have rumored for months that earlier web-slingers Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be reuniting with current Spider-Man Tom Holland, but Marvel has yet to announce anything.

Both former Spider-Man performers were curiously absent from the recent internet-breaking teaser for Spider-Man: No Way Home, despite the presence of prior Spider-Man nemesis Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina).

Garfield, speaking to This website while promoting his next film The Eyes of Tammy Faye, warns that fans who want him to reprise his role as Peter Parker may be disappointed.

Garfield addressed the rumors and conjecture that have tied him to the project for over a year now, saying, “It’s an interesting notion that people are kind of obsessing over, and I would be too if I was just out there not knowing what was going on.”

“However, I am aware of what is taking place, and I am afraid it will be very disappointing for people,” he added.

Garfield, who has remained tight-lipped about what he knows about the impending Spider-Man film, agreed that it may come across as a bit of an anti-climax, but was quick to point out that it is not his concern. “What can I do?” says the narrator. I’m going to have to let folks down. I have to let individuals to have their own sentiments; I can’t lessen or control anyone else’s experience. This is a huge component of my healing in my life. That is a habit of mine. If they wish to set a standard for themselves, they should do so. That is entirely up to them.”

For months, Twitter has speculated, and Garfield has been bombarded with questions from journalists and fans, but happily, he hasn’t grown weary of talking about it.

“I understand,” he said. I believe it is amusing for others to make educated guesses, thus I completely understand. “I completely understand.”

