Anubis from Season 3 of ‘Drag Race UK’ on Winning the ‘Hardest Reality TV Competition’.

Unfortunately, one Queen has already sashayed down the runway and exited RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 3. During the first lip-sync fight of the series, Anubis was the first Queen to be ousted from the competition, losing to Elektra Fence. Anubis talked to This Website about her time on the show and what it was like to be the first Queen to be eliminated.

Anubis, 19, described her drag as “silly, camp, wild, and magnificent,” and during week one, she immersed herself into the mini and maxi challenges, serving two outstanding outfits on the runway. Anubis wore a dress inspired by the city’s helter-skelter on the pier for her first appearance, paying respect to her hometown of Brighton, in southern England.

Her first outfit wowed the judges, but her second look, which was inspired by her favorite things, did not, with Michelle Visage characterizing the golden sparkly dress that was inspired by her father as “boring.”

Despite being the first to leave the show, Anubis told This website that she would not change a thing about her runway looks and has “no regrets” about her time there.

This isn’t the first time a Queen from Brighton has been the first to drop out of the pageant. Joe Black was the first Queen to be eliminated in Season 2 of Drag Race UK, where she also paid tribute to her birthplace of Brighton on the runway.

“Is it a coincidence?” Anubis joked. Who knows what will happen. I guess RuPaul is the only one who knows.”

Anubis, on the other hand, expressed her regret for leaving the competition so early and for Brighton’s appearance on the show.

“I’m gutted,” she remarked, “because Brighton has so much incredible talent and so many amazing Queens, not just myself and Joe.” There are a lot of amazing artists, trans artists, and people of color who deserve to be recognized. It’s an incredible, eclectic bunch of folks. So it bothers me a little that we haven’t had the best representation for Brighton so far in terms of track record.”

