Anti-vaxxer dies after using bleach to treat his COVID infection.

After suffering complications from the condition, a famous Austrian anti-vaccination campaigner who said he tried to treat his COVID-19 infection with a chemical found in some bleach products has died.

Johann Biacsics, a leading figure in the country’s anti-vaccination movement, apparently contracted COVID-19 in October and began self-medicating with a product containing chlorine dioxide, a material regarded by some as a cure for the disease and a variety of other ailments.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States has previously advised customers not to buy or drink chlorine dioxide items advertised online as medical treatments since there is no reliable scientific data to support their safety or usefulness.

According to the government, these goods also represent a substantial risk to the health of those who eat them.

According to a post on Biacsics’ personal website, ingesting the chlorine dioxide (CDL) medication effectively healed his ailment.

The post stated, “I took CDL and also created high-dose CDL enemas.” “As it turned out, I was able to defeat COVID 19 using it. All of my self-tests had come up negative.” However, the 65-year-condition old’s deteriorated significantly, and he was admitted to the hospital in early November with low oxygen levels and difficulties breathing. According to German weekly Die Zeit, medical workers at the hospital ran a PCR test, which came back positive.

Biacsics ignored the doctors’ treatment plan, believing he had already survived the acute infection. He eventually left the hospital and called his son, who picked him up and drove him home.

Biacsics placed an order for everything he would need to give himself chlorine dioxide infusions. However, he died only two days later. It’s unclear whether Biacsics’ CDL consumption played a role in his death.

Biacsics had previously made erroneous claims about the effectiveness of chlorine dioxide in treating COVID-19 infections.

Consuming chlorine dioxide-containing items, according to the FDA, can be “life-threatening.”

Respiratory failure, alterations in the electrical activity of the heart, life-threatening low blood pressure caused by dehydration, abrupt liver failure, low blood cell counts, severe vomiting, and severe diarrhea are all serious side effects of these drugs.

