Anti-Vax Tracking Chip Conspiracy Theories mocked by GOP Governor: ‘Same People Carrying Cell Phones.’

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice derided anti-vax conspiracy theorists who say the COVID-19 vaccination secretly implanted tracking microchips in people’s bodies.

During his coronavirus briefing on Wednesday, Justice added, “They’re wild notions.” “The same folks who are saying that are walking around with their cell phones!”

According to The New York Times, Justice’s state is the fourth least vaccinated of the 50 states.

“For the love of God, how difficult is this to comprehend?” Anti-vaccination activists, Justice stated on Wednesday. “Why do we have to come up with these ludicrous ideas—and they are ludicrous ideas—that the vaccination has something that tracks people wherever they go? And the same people who are saying this are also carrying telephones with them. Come on, let’s be honest. “Come on, now.”

According to the New York Times, about 15 million Americans use smartphone apps that track their location and other online behavior.

According to a March survey commissioned by the data science nonprofit Surgo Ventures, around 42% of Americans accept at least one COVID-19 conspiracy theory.

According to a March new Axios/Ipsos poll, one out of every four American adults is unsure whether the COVID-19 vaccine contains a tracking microchip. This translates to around 69 million people in the United States.

Microchips are not present in the immunizations. Nonetheless, anti-vax conspiracy theorists claim that Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, a millionaire philanthropist, and a proponent of vaccines, has implanted microchips in vaccines to impose social control and a technocratic new world order.

West Virginia has seen a rebound in COVID-19 cases, in addition to having one of the lowest immunization rates in the country. Since mid-July, the number of new cases in the state has continuously increased, hitting an all-time high of 2,486 new cases on August 23. Since January 1, the state had failed to match that amount.

Justice has made a name for himself as a vocal proponent of COVID-19 vaccines and mask requirements. While many Republicans have emphasized immunizations as a “personal decision,” Justice has underlined that if others do not get vaccinated, they would die.

“If you’re not vaccinated, you’re part of the issue rather than part of the solution,” Justice stated on July 6. He also admitted that anti-vax sentiment is stronger in red states. Former Republican President Donald Trump won West Virginia by a margin of 68.6 percent in the 2020 election. This is a condensed version of the information.