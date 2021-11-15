Anti-vaccine activists have been accused of plotting an attack against Italy’s government, and police are on the lookout for them.

According to the Associated Press, police in Italy searched 17 anti-vaccine activists who were reportedly involved in a Telegram discussion encouraging violence against the government and famous persons.

Basta Dittatura, or Enough of the Dictatorship, was the title of this discussion. According to the Associated Press, the Telegram discussion had tens of thousands of participants, and searches revealed firearms and flammable acid.

The chat acted as a “primary forum” for coordinating anti-Green Pass rallies in Italy.

The Green Pass verifies that you have been vaccinated against COVID-19, have had a recent negative test, or have already been vaccinated.