Anti-vaccination activists may contribute to an increase in childhood diseases: “It Will Be Horrific.”

A recent gathering at a Quality Inn ballroom in rural Bradley, Illinois, provided a glimpse of America’s increasing political rift over vaccinations and its implications for the country’s health—terrifying to most epidemiologists, joyful to longstanding vaccine “safety” activists. The event was ostensibly billed as a community forum on employer mandates for COVID vaccines, with the organizer anticipating an attendance of 80 persons in this overwhelmingly Republican Chicago suburb. Instead, over 300 individuals flocked to the event, largely to express their displeasure with the idea that anyone—a job, a school, or the government—could force them to take any vaccines at all. “I will fight for your right to believe in whatever god, medicine, or way of life you choose,” one Libertarian county commissioner told the throng.

The event is being reproduced in some form or another in cities and towns across the United States, symbolizing a rising grassroots movement of people who believe that vaccine mandates—for COVID, sure, but increasingly for other diseases as well—are an affront to their personal liberty. This is a significant departure from pre-pandemic periods, when vaccine opponents were mostly consisted of a few religious sects and a tiny number of left-leaning activists seeking reasons for rising autism rates. Medical professionals fear that as the anti-vaxx mandate movement acquires political strength, particularly on the right, it will not only stymie efforts to eliminate COVID, but will also result in an outbreak of previously eradicated illnesses such as mumps, whooping cough, and smallpox.

“We are likely to see other non-COVID vaccine mandates under attack in some more conservative jurisdictions, which is quite concerning,” says Marcus Plescia, chief medical officer of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials. “It will be horrible if any of these pediatric infectious illnesses resurface.”

Even before President Joe Biden announced a slew of aggressive COVID vaccine mandates on September 9—covering an estimated 100 million Americans, including federal health workers and businesses with more than 100 employees—evidence of shifts in policy and sentiment toward such rules, led by the right, began to emerge.