Anti-abortion Americans have “nowhere” to turn under Biden’s budget, according to Republican Attorneys General in 22 states.

Twenty-two Republican state Attorneys General are criticizing the Biden administration on “moral, religious, and fiscal” grounds since the proposed budget for 2022 does not include the Hyde Amendment, a 1976 law prohibiting the use of federal funds for abortion services.

The Biden administration’s “conspicuous omission of the Hyde Amendment” from the 2022 fiscal year budget proposal has prompted state attorneys general to go on the offense this week. Twenty-two attorneys general have written cautionary op-eds and issued a joint letter to Congress on Monday, urging lawmakers to oppose President Joe Biden’s “sudden reversal” on the Hyde Amendment. While the Supreme Court has already determined that women have a constitutional right to abortion, the GOP attorneys general claim that “this ‘right’ is not a taxpayer-backed guarantee.”

Republican AGs cited the national deficit, “moral objections,” and even improved technology for expectant moms as justifications for refusing to cover abortion treatments using federal funds. Abortion access is described as “wasteful spending” in the letter.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, and Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody all signed the Monday letter, which demands for the Hyde Amendment to be reinstated and argues that anti-abortion Americans will have “nowhere” to go if Biden’s budget passes.

“If state taxpayers disagree with the services that their tax dollars fund, they can ‘vote with their feet’ and migrate to a state with lower taxes or a different spending priority,” the letter to congressional leaders states.

“However, because one cannot relocate to escape federal taxes, a pro-life, or even a somewhat pro-choice, American would have nowhere to go to avoid violating their moral or religious conviction that their hard-earned dollars should not be used to finance abortions,” the GOP AGs stated.

President Joe Biden publicly backed the Hyde Amendment in June 2019, which states that federal monies, including Medicaid, can only be used for abortion services in cases of rape, incest, or to save a woman’s life. Planned Parenthood and abortion rights groups praised Biden for reversing his decades-long support for the bill during his 2020 presidential campaign.

Reproductive rights advocates have long claimed that the Hyde Amendment is a discriminatory regulation that disproportionately affects minority and low-income women. This is a condensed version of the information.