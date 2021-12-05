Anthony Fauci slams Republican Senator Ron Johnson’s ‘preposterous’ claim that COVID is ‘overhyped.’

During a CNN appearance on Sunday morning, Dr. Anthony Fauci attacked US Senator Ron Johnson for accusing him of “overhyping” COVID-19.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Johnson, a Wisconsin Republican, compared Fauci’s management of the COVID-19 outbreak to AIDS on Fox News host Brian Kilmeade’s radio show on Wednesday.

“With AIDS, Fauci did the same thing. He exaggerated the situation. He instilled anxiety in the public by claiming that it could harm the entire population when it couldn’t “Johnson said. “And he’s doing it with COVID—following he’s the same plan.” Senator Ron Johnson is “overhyped,” according to Fauci. Covid: “What do you do when you’re confronted with something so absurd? … Is Covid being overhyped? It has already claimed the lives of 780,000 Americans and nearly 5 million people around the world. As a result, I have no idea what he’s talking about.” pic.twitter.com/ENgXo6jJIK Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) is a Twitter user. 5th of December, 2021 Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, responded to the accusation on Sunday.

“How do you respond to something that ridiculous?” According to Fauci. “Is AIDS being exaggerated? Over 750,000 Americans and 36 million people worldwide have died as a result of it. How do you overhype anything like that? Is COVID being overhyped? It has already claimed the lives of 780,000 Americans and nearly 5 million people around the planet.” “So I have no idea what he’s talking about,” Fauci added. Others have also expressed their displeasure with the remarks. According to the Journal Sentinel, Brian Bond, the executive director of PFLAG National, pointed out that the remarks were made on World AIDS Day.

“The timing was obnoxious, unpleasant, and destructive to people. In the 1980s, what happened was the polar opposite of hype “The outlet received a statement from Bond.

Representative Don Beyer, a Democrat from Virginia, tweeted: “Even for Ron Johnson, especially on #WorldAIDSDay, this is a monstrously dumb statement. Since the epidemic began, 36 million people have perished from AIDS-related illnesses, including 700,000 Americans.” Senator Johnson’s office was contacted for comment by Washington Newsday.

Scientists are concerned about the new Omicron variety, which has been found in 16 states as of Sunday morning, according to Johnson's comments. Scientists are still trying to figure out the whole impact of the variant, but it has 30 mutations, which has caused some anxiety.