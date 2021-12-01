Anthony Broadwater raises $30,000 as his rage for Alice Sebold grows.

A fund-raiser for exonerated man Anthony Broadwater has raised more than $30,000.

Broadwater is a 61-year-old man who was falsely imprisoned for 16 years for raping author Alice Sebold, the author of the bestselling novel The Lovely Bones. In 1982, Broadwater was found guilty.

Broadwater’s rape conviction was reversed last week in a New York State Supreme Court courtroom. “This should never have happened,” Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick told Justice Gordon Cuffy. After anomalies surfaced during the adaptation of Sebold’s rape memoir, Lucky, into a film, the case was re-examined, and severe problems in Broadwater’s arrest and trial were discovered.

Broadwater was exonerated after executive producer Tim Mucciante brought these anomalies to the attention of a private investigator and, finally, the district attorney.

Broadwater’s story has sent shockwaves through the legal profession, and a fundraising for him is swiftly raising thousands of dollars.

Mucciante’s friend Sheryl Depker-Barau established the GoFundMe to “assist to begin a process of reparations for him, as he has few possessions and many needs.”

Broadwater remained a registered sex offender for another 23 years after serving his sentence, according to Depker-Barau, while Sebold “was able to make millions of dollars from her book Lucky, which was based on the sexual assault and wrongly depicted Anthony as the rapist.”

Broadwater was unable to find regular job and was unable to rent flats because of his status on the sex offender’s register, she claimed.

Depker-Barau noted, “Both of these have left him in a vulnerable financial and housing condition.”

“As a result of this miscarriage of justice, we can now plainly see the disturbing disparity between Alice Sebold’s life of luxury, fueled in part by the earnings from her book and ensuing popularity, and Anthony Broadwater’s life of poverty, which he suffered through no fault of his own,” she wrote.

“We’re hopeful that this campaign will aid in the start of a restitution procedure for him, as he has little possessions and many needs.”

The fundraiser was confirmed by a GoFundMe spokesman to The Washington Newsday.

The success of the fundraising comes just one day after Sebold apologized to Broadwater, calling her a “traumatized 18-year-old rape victim.” This is a condensed version of the information.