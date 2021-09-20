Anthony ‘A.J.’ Johnson, star of ‘Friday,’ has died at the age of 55.

Anthony “A.J.” Johnson, who starred in the comedies House Party and Friday, has passed away. He was 55 years old at the time.

LyNea Bell, Johnson’s representative, confirmed Johnson’s death to The Hollywood Reporter on Monday. Johnson’s nephew told TMZ that his uncle was discovered lifeless in a Los Angeles business earlier this month. At the time, the actor was claimed to have been brought to a hospital and pronounced dead. As of press time, no cause of death had been announced.

Johnson was a renowned stand-up comedian, and his acting career was launched in 1990 when he appeared in the film House Party by the hip hop group Kid ‘n Play.

He is most remembered for his role as the crack-addicted robber Ezal in the 1995 film Friday. He also starred in Menace II Society, Panther, The Great White Hype, and The Player’s Club.

The Jamie Foxx Show, Moesha, and Martin are among his television credits.

He also appeared in Dr. Dre’s video for the 1992 smash song “Dre Day” as a spoof of rapper Eazy-E.

Johnson was supposed to have been cast to reprise his role as Ezal in the upcoming Last Friday, according to TMZ.

This is a breaking news item that will be updated as more information becomes available.