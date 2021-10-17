Answers to the Top 12 Dog-Related Google Searches.

To us humans, much about dog life remains a mystery.

While many people turn to Google to learn more about their pets, experts advise caution when using information obtained from search engines.

Dr. Jerry Klein, Chief Veterinary Officer of the American Kennel Club (AKC), advises that the amount of information available online “may be overwhelming or outright inaccurate.”

“If you’re unsure about anything, consult your dog’s veterinarian.”

The Washington Newsday asks Dr. Klein the most frequently Googled queries below.

Why Do Dogs Seem to Be Always Hungry?

According to Dr. Klein, it is a fallacy that all dogs are always hungry.

“There’s a saying that’some dogs live to eat, and other dogs eat to live,” he explained.

The amount of calories expended, the substances in meals, and heredity all influence appetite.”

Is the Tail of a Dog a Bone?

The tail of a dog is made up of several bones.

“The coccygeal vertebrae are the bones that make up a dog’s tail, and a dog’s tail can contain as many as 13 unique coccygeal vertebrae, though the average is 20,” the AKC expert explained. There are some that have as few as six.” Are Apples Beneficial to Dogs? Apples are high in fiber and vitamins A and C, which are beneficial to dogs.

“They’re also low in fat,” Dr. Klein added, “making them a good snack for dogs.”

“Apples should be served in small enough slices to avoid choking concerns, especially in little dogs,” says the author.

Is It Normal for a Dog’s Nose to Be Wet?

Do not be alarmed, pet owners: dogs’ noses are naturally damp.

“Dogs have a highly developed sense of smell that they use to navigate the world, and wet noses operate better,” he explained.

“When dogs are hot, their moist noses provide some type of cooling. However, a dry nose does not always indicate a problem, so evaluate your dog as a whole if you suspect he or she is ill.

Why Are Grapes So Harmful to Dogs?

Grapes are toxic to dogs, according to Dr. Klein, however the cause for this is unknown.

“Both grapes and raisins have been shown to be poisonous to dogs and can even cause acute kidney failure,” he stated.

“While research is ongoing to discover the exact reason of the toxicity, grapes should never be given to dogs.”

Why Do Dogs Get Terrified of Thunder?

Loud noises, such as, can terrify dogs. This is a condensed version of the information.