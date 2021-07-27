‘Another Step in Our Journey to Defeating This Virus,’ says Biden.

As a new and more potent strain of the virus spreads across the country, US President Joe Biden is defending updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines that indicate even persons who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 should wear masks in some settings.

“Today’s announcement by the CDC—that new studies and concerns about the Delta variant led the CDC to propose a return to masking in areas of the country,” Biden said in a statement Tuesday.

Fully vaccinated persons should start wearing masks inside in regions with “significant” and “high” transmission rates, which includes roughly two-thirds of all U.S. counties, according to the CDC’s latest mask guidance.

“In recent days, I have received new scientific data from recent outbreak investigations suggesting that the Delta variation of the virus that causes COVID-19 behaves uniquely differently from previous strains of the virus,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told reporters earlier Tuesday.

In the United States, more than 163 million individuals are fully vaccinated, yet the fast spreading Delta virus has weakened others.

Since the pandemic began last year, about 610,000 people in the United States have perished from COVID-19.

This is a breaking news item that will be updated as more information becomes available.