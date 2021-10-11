Another Michigan community is dealing with water issues seven years after the Flint water crisis.

Seven years after the Flint Water Crisis was caused by an outdated water pipeline infrastructure issue and a switch in water source, another predominantly Black Michigan city faces the same destiny.

After it was determined that the water supply in Benton Harbor, Michigan has excessive lead levels since 2018, an environmental agency group filed a petition with the Environmental Protection Agency in September to allow clean drinking water to be supplied.

Drinking-water systems in 9 million households in the United States include lead pipes, according to the Environmental Defense Fund, and Black, brown, and low-income communities are disproportionately affected when these systems fail.

The National Wildlife Federation’s vice president of environmental justice, climate, and community regeneration is Mustafa Santiago Ali. Ali spoke to the Metro Times on October 8 about how limiting the use of lead pipes will enhance children’s health and educational retention, as lead has been related to a variety of adolescent problems.

“It therefore helps to improve community values, property values,” Ali told the outlet, “because we know there’s a significant wealth disparity that exists between Black and brown communities and white areas.” “There are so many positive outcomes that can occur.” While the legal threshold for taking action on lead-related hazards is identified at a level greater than 15 parts per billion, water in certain Benton Harbor houses has tested at “more than 800 parts per billion,” according to Ali. “Like what happened in Flint, the water problem is a reflection of a community’s disinvestment,” Ali continued. “Across the country, there are’sacrifice zones,’ where people have decided to stop investing in specific areas. And those regions are frequently our Black and brown communities, Indigenous communities, and, on occasion, our lower-income white neighborhoods. As a result, we have a chance to alter the dynamic.” Flint’s water supply was switched from the city of Detroit to the Flint River in April 2014. Lead leached from the pipes into the water system due to corrosive water, contaminating and poisoning thousands of Flint people. As a result of the contamination, more than a dozen residents died of Legionnaire’s Disease, and a number of children developed life-altering cognitive impairments.

