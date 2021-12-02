‘Annie Live!’ is a live broadcast of Annie. All of the Stars in the NBC Musical Special’s Cast

On Thursday night, NBC will telecast its next live stage event, Annie, which features a number of known stars in leading parts.

Annie Live! comprises newbies, an Oscar-nominated actress, comedians, and a member of a well-known girl band. Peter Pan Live!, The Sound of Music Live!, The Wiz Live!, and Hairspray Live! are among the previous NBC Live! shows.

After a 1982 film, a 1999 television adaptation, a 2014 film, and now this live stage production on NBC, this will be the fourth screen adaptation of the Annie story.

While Annie Live! is bound to be fun, NBC has added a play-and-watch alternative with an Annie bingo card that can be found online.

Who is the cast of Annie Live!?

Celina Smith, a novice, will portray the titular role. After conducting a countrywide audition for the part, NBC chose their leading lady, as they had done previously for The Wiz Live! and Hairspray Live! Smith, who is from Atlanta, has previously been on stage as Young Nala in The Lion King, a national touring company production. Young Dylan, a Nickelodeon show, also featured Smith. On her YouTube account, the young vocalist has covered Meghan Trainor and Billie Eilish songs.

In Annie Live!, Harry Connick Jr. dons the bald hat as millionaire Sir Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks. Over the years, the actor and musician has appeared in several Broadway musicals, including The Pajama Game and On a Clear Day You Can See Forever.

Taraji P. Henson, the star of Empire, plays the evil Miss Hannigan. The Oscar nominee has demonstrated her singing abilities on camera in the past by performing songs on Hustle and Flow and Saturday Night Live.

Nicole Scherzinger of the Pussycat Dolls portrays Grace Farrell, a nicer character. After a successful music career in the group and as a solo artist, Scherzinger’s singing abilities are undeniable, and she’s been in films such as Men in Black 3, Moana, and How I Met Your Mother.

Tituss Burgess will play Rooster Hannigan, Miss Hannigan's brother, in the film Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. He's a Broadway veteran, having been in Jersey Boys, The Wiz, and The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe.