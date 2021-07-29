AnnaSophia Robb on Playing ADA in ‘Dr. Death’ Shughart, Michelle

Dr. Death is a new Peacock true-crime series based on the life of Dr. Christopher Duntsch. The former neurosurgeon is currently serving a life sentence for maiming Mary Efurd, one of several patients who suffered life-altering disabilities as a result of his failed surgeries.

Duntsch’s 38 patients were harmed in total. Two of them, Floella Brown and Kellie Martin, died, and Jerry Summers, his companion, became a quadriplegic.

AnnaSophia Robb, who played Assistant District Attorney (ADA) Michelle Shughart in the series, offered her thoughts on Dr. Christopher Duntsch with This website.

“I believe it is narcissism, possibly a psychopathic [tendency].” I’m not sure. I think he thought he was a great doctor, and I believe some of his surgeries were done on purpose because he was furious or power-hungry, while others were simply botched,” she explained.

“I believe it was likely dependent on the patient, as there were a few surgeries that went well.”

Dr. Robert Henderson (Alec Baldwin) and vascular surgeon Dr. Randall Kirby (Christian Slater) persuaded the Dallas County district attorney’s office to seek criminal charges against Duntsch, so Shughart took on the case.

Duntsch was arrested and charged with six felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, five counts of aggravated assault inflicting serious bodily injury, and one offense of injury to an aged person in Dallas in July 2015, about a year and a half after his medical license was suspended.

“Michelle [Shughart] basically put all the puzzle pieces together to make the case,” Robb added. She’s a sweet yet tough woman who’s also fiercely brilliant and kind.”

The charge of one count of damage to an aged person was related to Mary Efurd, a Duntsch patient who had surgery the day after Floella Brown’s surgery in 2012.

In 2012, Dr. Henderson was summoned to Baylor Plano to perform repair surgery on Mary Efurd, two days after Duntsch had operated on her. Henderson discovered drilling holes and screws in her spine that were in the wrong place during the operation.

Efurd was left in agonizing pain and confined to a wheelchair as a result of the failed operation. Efurd’s nerve root had been “severed,” her spine had been “pockmarked with screw holes,” and a screw had been lodged, according to D Magazine. This is a condensed version of the information.