Annaleigh Ashford of ‘Impeachment’ talks about the ‘Heartbreaking’ Paula Jones Deposition Sketch Scene.

The ACS anthology series’ latest installment is Impeachment: American Crime Story. The three key women at the center of the Lewinsky-Clinton affair were introduced in Episode 1: Paula Jones (played by Annaleigh Ashford), Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson), and Monica Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein), which led to President Bill Clinton’s impeachment by the House of Representatives on December 19, 1998. On February 12, 1999, the Senate acquitted him.

Beginning in 1994, the first episode of Impeachment: American Crime Story focuses on the case of Paula Jones. After both Clinton and Lewinsky fraudulently denied having “sexual contact” with one another in depositions and affidavits, her story became the spark for the disclosure of the Lewinsky-Clinton affair.

Jones alleged Clinton sexually harassed her by exposing himself to her in a hotel room in May 1991, while she was working as an Arkansas State Employee at the Annual Governor’s Quality Conference at the Excelsior Hotel in Little Rock and Bill Clinton was the Governor. Clinton has consistently scoffed at Jones’ account of events.

Jones came forward with her allegation three years later, after David Brock’s article in The American Spectator claimed that a woman named “Paula” had consented to become Clinton’s mistress.

Jones chose to file a legal action against Bill Clinton for sexual harassment. Jones vs. Clinton was filed on May 6, 1994, just two days before the three-year statute of limitations rule expired.

Clinton’s crew encouraged Paula Jones to make a sketch of Clinton’s penis, as shown in the episode and detailed in Jeffrey Toobin’s A Vast Conspiracy.

“There are numerous times in this show where, if you wrote them, and if this was fiction, you’d receive a comment from the studio and the network saying, ‘that’s too insane, that would never happen in real life,’” actress Annaleigh Ashford told This website. We’re doing a re-enactment of real events, so that actually happened in a deposition.”

When Ashford first created the sketch in front of her colleagues cast members and crew, she giggled like a “seventh-grader,” and she had to google “how to draw a.” This is a condensed version of the information.