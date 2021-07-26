Angry with the restrictions, a California restaurant encourages only ‘unvaccinated’ customers.

A California restaurant that has been defying COVID-19 laws for months now has banners inviting guests to present “evidence of unvaccination.”

Basilico’s Pasta e Vino in Huntington Beach has consistently defied coronavirus lockdowns and restrictions, often going against state recommendations to implement safety precautions to slow the virus’s spread.

It refused to shut down during Governor Gavin Newsom’s lockdown order in December. The Orange County restaurant then declared itself a mask-free zone and forced patrons to remove their masks before entering after regulators issued multiple orders requiring companies to demand face coverings.

Basilico’s Pasta e Vino is now urging guests to be “unvaccinated” by posting various placards on its door.

“An increase in anti-American lockdown mandates by American counties, cities, and businesses? “Well, ‘Basilico’s Pasta e Vino’ simply tripled down: never complied from day one, banned masks, and now… asking proof of being un-vaccinated!” the restaurant stated on Facebook on Friday.

