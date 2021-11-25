Angry BTS fans want James Corden dead, according to James Corden.

James Corden has angered fans of BTS, one of the world’s most successful boy bands, and has been forced to apologize after disclosing he got death threats from the K-pop group’s devoted audience.

The Late Late Show presenter found himself on the wrong side of the ARMY—BTS’ fans—after a September joke in which he reduced the entire fandom to 15-year-old girls and believed they have no interest in politics.

“It actually commemorates the first time that 15-year-old girls everywhere found themselves hoping that they were Secretary-General António Guterres,” Corden said of the K-pop band’s performance at the United Nations General Assembly.

Last week, the gang returned to Corden’s show and challenged him about the joke.

Namjoon, a Korean singer, said: “It’s great to be back, and we’re doing great. But what about you, James? You’ve had a run-in with the ARMY. Is everything well with you?” The Cats star responded by saying that the criticism was fierce, with some BTS fans praying for his death as a result of the prank.

“We did two jokes,” he laughed, “that I didn’t think were disrespectful to anyone.”

“We commented on how rare it was for you to open the United Nations Summit with a concert. And we suggested that your fans were 15-year-old girls, which I believe was incorrect. That isn’t true, because I am 43 years old and believe myself to be one of the most ardent BTS fans on the planet. But, wow! I’ve never been on the other side of the ARMY before!” Corden elaborated: “Someone told me they hoped I died today, which seemed harsh in response to what I thought were innocuous jokes that we never wanted to be made at the expense of anyone.

“I’m sure you already know, but we adore you and the entire ARMY. I’ve seen the BTS ARMY at their most powerful, when they’re a true force for good. They’ve donated to charity that I believe in, and they’re incredible.

“I didn’t appreciate the notion of doing anything that may have offended them, and I hope they know that.”

It’s always a pleasure to talk with @BTS twt! https://t.co/JTOgA8BD3V—. This is a condensed version of the information.