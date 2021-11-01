Anger is sparked by a video of a mother encouraging her children to eat Halloween candy meant for others.

Anger has been expressed over video footage of a mother and her children greedily grabbing all of the leftover candy left outside a house for trick or treaters on Halloween.

The video became viral after Mciron95 uploaded it on Reddit, expressing his displeasure with the actions of the women and children involved.

They commented accompanying the video, “Wife and I invested a significant amount of effort into producing unique parcels of sweets.” “I put the rest out when I went inside for any lingering guests to enjoy.” Karen’s future prospects Karen made sure no one else got to enjoy them after that.” Karen has been a derogatory slang name for white women who engage in rude, entitled, or aggressive conduct in public areas over the last few years.

A woman can be seen with a group of at least three youngsters grabbing many bags of sweets from the basket left outside the original poster’s home in the footage, which appears to be from a Ring doorbell security camera.

The mother is overheard saying, “Take like a lot, take the whole thing, I don’t care.” One of the children answers, “I’m taking a lot, more than the usual person.” After leaving the house, the woman returns to the bucket, prompting one of the girls to exclaim, shocked, “Are you going to take all of it?” as she begins to empty the remaining candy out.

The video has over 38,000 upvotes on the Trashy and iamatotalpieceofs*** subreddits, where Mciron95 submitted it.

Wife and I spent a lot of time and work making individual candy bags. The rest was left for any latecomers to enjoy. Karen and her future Karens made certain that no one else would be able to enjoy what they had. fromiamatotalpieceofshit Fellow Redditors were outraged by the video. ProofDelay3773 wrote, “What a thing to teach your kids.” “It’s incredible that individuals will sell their principles for $10 in sweets,” FirePun continued.

“How much do these folks anticipate to get?” DreamPolice inquired. ProfessionalChampion was taken aback by “the boldness of a parent attempting to steal candy like a child.” Meanwhile, Peteypeso said, “I despise knowing there is.” This is a condensed version of the information.