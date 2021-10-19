Anger is sparked by a hospital patient’s staggering $66,000 bill for a three-day stay.

The cost of health care in the United States has been brought back into sharp light after an anonymous person released a letter purporting to outline the charges accrued after a three-day hospital stay.

DrChurch2018 posted a statement to Reddit with the caption “3 days in the hospital” that appeared to show the fees incurred.

A total bill of $66,781.09 was discovered. Insurance payments and adjustments totaled $66,681.09, with a $100 amount remaining, according to the letter.

The letter in the image has a header from Atlantic Health System, one of New Jersey’s major non-profit health care networks.

Atlantic Health System has a total workforce of 18,000 employees, including over 4,8000 connected physicians. The healthcare provider has been contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

While the accuracy of the figures in the letter has yet to be verified, the image has now gone popular on Reddit, garnering over 95,500 upvotes in just two days.

The sight brought up sad memories for some.

Cats In Coats commented, “I had extremely invasive leg surgery years ago, and my one day in the hospital recovering cost more than the entire procedure.”

“I’m talking about a sum of money in excess of $100,000.” I was a teenager, so I didn’t understand why my aunt begged me to just put up with it and prove I was capable of returning home. When I saw the bill, I realized what was going on.” “I got a medically essential cosmetic surgery and stayed overnight,” Lilith4507 said. The hospital bill was $47,000 in total. For the next 3-4 years, I’ll be paying for what my insurance didn’t cover.” KKmmem went through a similar ordeal. “I spent around 6 months in the hospital because of an immunological deficit,” they added collectively.

“After insurance has paid, I will never be able to pay my half.” In the United States, I despise the healthcare system.” frompics 3 days in the hospital Others, many of whom were from nations where healthcare is provided for free, criticized such expenses.

“I’m shocked how Americans can spend twice as much per capita as most countries and struggle to keep it that way,” Kevinnetter remarked. The same can be said about military spending.” “A lot of us don’t like it,” Lexpython answered, “but the government does not represent the people, it represents the.” This is a condensed version of the information.