Angelina Jolie wins her divorce case when a judge is found to have committed a ‘ethical breach.’

According to the Associated Press, the California 2nd District Court of Appeals called a judge’s behavior in the divorce case involving Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt a “ethical breach” on Friday, handing Jolie a big victory.

The appeals court sided with Jolie, who claimed that Judge John W. Ouderkirk failed to disclose his financial ties to Pitt’s lawyers.

“When combined with the evidence given about Judge Ouderkirk’s previous professional contacts with Pitt’s attorneys, an objective person who is aware of all the facts would legitimately have doubts about the judge’s ability to be impartial. The court stated that “disqualification is required.”

The judgment means that the custody battle over the couple’s five minor children, which had been on the verge of being resolved, could now be restarted.

The couple had already been divorced, but the child custody issues had been separated by Ouderkirk.

Pitt and Jolie, like many other celebrity couples, hired their own judge to increase their privacy during the divorce procedures.

When Jolie requested him to disqualify himself in a filing in August, Ouderkirk declined. Jolie’s motion for disqualification came too late, according to a lower court judge. Jolie’s lawyers then filed an appeal.

The appeals court heard oral arguments on July 9 over which ethical guidelines should apply to private judges, who are mainly former superior court justices like Ouderkirk.

“If you’re going to play the position of a hired private judge, you have to follow the rules, and the regulations are quite clear; they require complete transparency,” Jolie’s lawyer, Robert Olson, said. “Matters that should have been made public were not made public.”

The judges questioned whether such a deal should be permitted in California at all, but their decision only applies to Ouderkirk.

The ruling elicited no instant response from the attorneys for both sides.

For 12 years, Jolie, 46, and Pitt, 57, were one of Hollywood’s most famous couples. When Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, they had been married for two years. They were divorced in April 2019 after their lawyers requested a decision that permitted a married pair to be declared single while other problems such as finances and child custody were still being resolved.

In May, Jolie and her lawyers chastised Ouderkirk for refusing to allow.