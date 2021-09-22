Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are feuding over a $164 million French estate.

The $164 million French home and winery, Chateau Miraval, has become a new battleground in Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s nasty divorce.

Pitt has accused Jolie of cutting him out of a lucrative sale on the large property in Correns, which they co-owned during their romance, according to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight.

Pitt claims in the complaint that Jolie tried to sell her 50 percent ownership in the property without first offering him the option to buy her out.

Pitt’s company, Mondo Bongo, is now suing Jolie’s company, Nouvel, in an attempt to reverse the Quimicum stock transfer from Mondo Bongo to Nouvel.

According to the statement, Quimicum owns and controls the 1,000-acre Chateau Miraval, where the former couple secretly married in August 2014.

Pitt and Jolie bought shares in Quimicum in 2008, with Mondo Bongo owning a 60-40 split of the company.

Oscar-winner Mondo Bongo was eventually allowed to transfer some of its shares to Jolie’s Nouvel, bringing its ownership in Quimicum to a 50-50 split.

“It is worth highlighting that, for the last four years, Nouvel [Jolie’s firm] did not operate in the best interest of Quimicum by consistently delaying the approval of the annual accounts and the renewal of the manager,” according to the documents.

“We understand that the real goal of Nouvel and its shareholder [Jolie] is to sell its stake in Chateau Miraval SA in a way that avoids Mondo Bongo’s right of first refusal (as provided in Quimicum’s articles of approval), thereby capturing a capital gain generated by Mondo Bongo’s investment and to which Nouvel did not contribute.”

Pitt’s company is now attempting to reverse the transfer of Quimicum shares and return the company’s ownership balance to 60-40.

The news comes only weeks after Pitt asked the California Supreme Court to reconsider a prior decision that deprived him of a 50-50 parenting agreement with Jolie.

In the former couple’s divorce case, the California 2nd District Court of Appeals branded a private judge’s behavior a “ethical violation” in July.

