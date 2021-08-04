Angela Bassett surpasses Angela Bassett as the highest-paid actress of color on television.

Angela Bassett’s pay has been increased significantly for the fifth season of Fox’s 9-1-1. According to Deadline, the actress is being paid $450,000 each episode, which could be the highest ever salary for an actress of color on a drama series. It also places her among the highest-paid TV actors in general, implying that the What’s Love Got to Do With It and Black Panther actress is now among the elite.

We take a look at some of the highest-paid actors in television history.

The Friendship Cast

Jennifer Aniston’s Apple TV+ salary is astronomical (more on that below), but she was already one of the highest-paid TV actors 20 years ago, along with her five Friends co-stars.

By 2001, Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer were each paid $750,000 each episode, according to Variety.

The next year, during a 22-episode run, this was increased to $1 million per episode.

In May of this year, the six reunited to the Friends set for a reunion episode that aired on HBO Max. For the 100-minute program, they were each paid at least $2.5 million.

Kaley Cuoco is an actress who is well-known for her role in

By the end of the long-running CBS comedy, the Big Bang Theory cast was fairly well compensated, with Kaley Cuoco at the top of the pay scale.

According to Forbes, her season compensation in 2018 was $24.5 million. This was apparently around $1 million less than her top-billed co-stars Jim Parsons and Johnny Galecki, but $1 million more than Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar, who were also series regulars.

Cuoco and her male co-stars are said to have taken pay concessions to help Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik, who both joined the show later and were making substantially less money.

Cuoco is currently the star and producer of HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant, and she is certainly earning a lot of money for both gigs.

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston

According to reports, Apple TV+ pays Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon $2 million for each episode of The Morning Show.

It’s a sizable wage for television, but Witherspoon has expressed interest in why her pay appears to concern people.

Witherspoon did not confirm in a December 2019 interview with The Hollywood Reporter.