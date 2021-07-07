Angela Bassett is capable of everything, including ‘Kicking Butts’ in ‘Gunpowder Milkshake.’

"A lot of stuff came to life once I got the screenplay. "Yeah, I've said yes to the proper people," I reasoned.

Angela Bassett has tackled every genre, from the tragic Tina Turner biopic What’s Love Got to Do With It to the shape-shifting worlds of Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story and Marvel’s Black Panther. However, there is one area in which she excels: action. Bassett dominates as a hit woman alongside a team of other powerful women in Navot Papushado’s Gunpowder Milkshake (July 14 on Netflix). “I’m talking about Michelle Yeoh! Oh, my goodness! Carla Gugino, please! I never imagined I’d have the chance to work with them.” Scarlet (Lena Headey) and Sam (Karen Gillan) turn to three hit women, Bassett, Yeoh, and Gugino, to safeguard their way of life. “It was supposed to come out during the pandemic,” but due to theater closures, it was postponed. “Finally, things are returning to normal, and we get to view it the way it was meant to be seen: on a huge screen!” Milkshake was intended to be savored with a big bucket of popcorn, thus the wait was well worth it. “It’s so big, full of energy and gravitas, attitude, laughing, and fun.”

What was it about Gunpowder Milkshake that drew your attention at first?

It was a conversation with the director. I chatted with him first, and I hadn’t seen the screenplay yet. So it was only a matter of believing in his vision. A lot of stuff came to life once I got the screenplay. Then I was overjoyed that I’d said yes when I saw the set. It was incredible in its attention to detail. The artwork, the murals on the walls, and the beauty. It was just stunning. ‘Yeah, I’ve said yes to the proper people,’ I reasoned.

Do you enjoy making action movies? Do you think there will be more like this with a female focus?

It's thrilling, it's thrilling. It's unique and flavorful. It's also genuine. In this world, we buy them and their ability to kick butt.