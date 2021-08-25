Andy Samberg and Maya Rudolph’s New “Baking It” Competition: The Lowdown

Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg have teamed up to host a new cooking competition show on Peacock, which will premiere this Christmas season.

Samberg’s long-running sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine is ending, but he won’t be gone for long as he reunites with his Saturday Night Live castmate Rudolph for the new series Baking It.

This new reality program is being produced by the same people that created Making It, and there appear to be a lot of structural parallels. Here’s what we know thus far about the show.

What does it mean to bake it?

Baking It’s a holiday baking competition in which eight teams of two outstanding home bakers compete with their most delicious savory and sweet culinary creations.

Three real-life grandmothers, all of whom are amazing bakers, will be the judges, analyzing each of the creations. They’ll have the last say on who wins the competition and the cash prize.

Baking It “will conjure a cheerful and hilarious spirit at a time of year when we join together to commemorate our traditions and indulge in extravagant baked goodies,” according to an NBC news release.

Baking It’s creative team

Amy Poehler, who co-hosts Making It with Nick Offerman, is an executive producer for Baking It, and she’s enlisted the help of two of her comedic pals to host the new show.

Andy Samberg and Maya Rudolph have both hosted television shows before, but this will be their first time hosting a reality competition series. On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Samberg announced his new role as host.

Other executive producers include Nicolle Yaron, Pip Wells, Kate Arend, and Dave Becky, in addition to Poehler.

Both Samberg and Rudolph have other projects in the works. Rudolph is going to star in the film Disenchanted, which is a sequel to the 2007 film Enchanted. Meanwhile, Samberg is set to voice Dale in the next Disney live-action film Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers, opposite John Mulaney’s Chip.

When is Baking It set to air?

Baking It will air on Peacock throughout the holiday season. Before the final, there will be six episodes in the competition series.