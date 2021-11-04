Andy Cohen thinks Lindsay Lohan joining ‘Real Housewives’ would be a good idea.

Andy Cohen has indicated that he thinks Lindsay Lohan would be a good fit for his upcoming reality show, Real Housewives of Dubai.

The immensely successful company will be expanding to the United Arab Emirates, it was announced this week. While the cast has yet to be confirmed, there has been speculation regarding whether Lohan, who is residing in Dubai, will be involved.

During an interview on The Talk on Wednesday, Cohen, who is the executive producer of Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise, seemed to like the notion of the actress making a comeback on his future show.

“Lindsay Lohan resides in Dubai, a Real Housewife potential, maybe Andy?” remarked Jerry O’Connell to Cohen, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“Let me tell you something,” Cohen, host of Watch What Happens Live, answered. Jerry, I think it’s a great concept.” Cohen expressed his excitement about the impending show in other parts of his conversation, which will join the 11 U.S. versions and 15 international series. The Real Housewives of Dubai will be Bravo’s first international series.

Dubai is a “billionaire’s playground,” according to Cohen. “They’re a bunch of pals.” It’s fantastic. The cast has yet to be announced. However, we’re quite enthusiastic about them. You must keep an eye on what occurs. But I’m extremely excited because, as you say, it’s like Vegas on steroids, and the wealth there, I believe, will make it something that people will be very interested in right away.” “Everything is bigger in Dubai,” Cohen said in a statement announcing the program at the start of the week. “I couldn’t be more delighted to begin Bravo’s first international Housewives series in a city I’ve been captivated with for years, with an exceptional group of friends as our guides.” If Lohan is cast in Real Housewives of Dubai, it will be somewhat of a comeback for the actress, who has kept a low profile for the past decade.

In May, it was revealed that the New York native has been cast in a Netflix romantic comedy with a Christmas theme.

She would play a “newly engaged, privileged hotel heiress [who]finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his son,” according to Variety at the time. This is a condensed version of the information.