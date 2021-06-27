Andrew Lloyd Webber files a lawsuit against the government’s test events program.

Andrew Lloyd Webber has joined a group of entertainers in filing a lawsuit to compel the government to release the results of its coronavirus pilot events program.

To investigate the safety of big gatherings during the epidemic, the Events Research Programme held test events at sporting, music, and cultural venues.

The group, which includes singer Peter Gabriel, theatre producer Sir Cameron Mackintosh, and the music industry trade organization Live, issued a statement accusing the government of making it “impossible to plan for any live entertainment business” by not revealing their results.

The Brit Awards, Download Festival, and a snooker tournament at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre have all taken place as part of the scheme.

“These events have been a major success, according to the Government itself in numerous press accounts, demonstrating that live events at full capacity can go forward securely with sufficient preparations in place,” the statement stated.

“However, the government elected to maintain the live entertainment business under severe limitations as of June 21, while allowing other sectors of the economy, such as hospitality, public transportation, and retail, to operate.

“Despite promising to do so on multiple occasions, the government has refused to release the results of the first phase of the Events Research Programme.”

Last week, composer Lord Lloyd-Webber turned down Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s offer to include one of his West End plays in the live events pilot scheme.

“Last week, I declined the Government’s invitation for Cinderella to be singled out as a last-minute aspect of the Events Research Programme,” he stated in a statement on Thursday.

“Today, with a diverse group of voices from the theatrical and live entertainment industries, we are compelled to go further.

“We just have to examine the data that is being utilized to unfairly stifle our industry.

“As the summer progresses, the government’s policies are driving theatre and music companies off a cliff, while cherry-picking high-profile sporting events to go forward.

