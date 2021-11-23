Andrew Garfield is praised for his moving insight into grief following the death of his mother.

Andrew Garfield’s touching perspective on grief has gone viral after the actor detailed how he copes with the loss of his mother through performing.

The 38-year-old Spiderman star is presently starring in Tick, Tick… Boom! on Netflix, in which he portrays late Rent composer Jonathan Larson.

In a recent appearance on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show, Garfield opened up about his pain after losing his mother to cancer in 2019 and how it relates to his portrayal of Larson, who died at the age of 35 on the night of the first preview of Rent.

“It’s just a lovely thing. It’s all the unspoken love; the sadness that will stay with us forever “Colbert was informed by the actor.

“No matter how long we live, whether we live to be 60, 15, or 99, we never have enough time with one other.”

When asked how art helped him cope with sadness, Garfield responded, “It helps me deal with grief.” “I hope this grief continues with me because it represents the love I didn’t get to express to her.

“So for me, I was able to step into this in a way that honored Jonathan Larson’s wonderful life,” he said tearfully. “I got to sing Jonathan Larson’s unfinished song for my mother and her unfinished song at the same time.” Andrew Garfield talks about how art helps him cope with grief. pic.twitter.com/ITg7roFB6U November 23, 2021 — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) “I’m indebted to John and Lin-Manuel Miranda and everyone who has led me to this position so that I can honor the most beautiful person I’ve ever met in my life via my art and use it to heal and patch up the wounds,” he continued. The actor’s message has gone viral on Twitter today, with many people moved by his insight into grief.

“This is one of the most beautiful perspectives on loss I’ve ever heard,” journalist Lucy Ford commented.

