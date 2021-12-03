Andrew Form is Alexandra Daddario’s new fiancé.

Alexandra Daddario is gushing about her new fiancé Andrew Form’s affection for her.

Although Daddario has yet to acknowledge the engagement, her management verified to ET that she is now engaged to the producer. She also recently shared photos from a photoshoot with a huge diamond band on her engagement finger on social media, and was photographed by E! wearing the same ring in public.

But, Andrew Form, who is the lucky man? Here’s everything you need to know about Daddario’s upcoming husband, a formidable figure in the entertainment industry in his own right.

Who is Andrew Form, and where did he come from?

Form is a 52-year-old American film producer who has worked on a slew of recent big-budget films and television shows.

Form, who hails from Long Island, NY, began his film career as an assistant to famed producer Jerry Bruckheimer on films such as Bad Boys and The Rock.

He worked his way up to being a full-time producer in the late 1990s, and that has been his role ever since. He co-founded the Platinum Dunes production firm with filmmakers Michael Bay and Brad Fuller in November 2001, and the trio has since produced a number of renowned horror flicks and blockbusters.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003), Friday the 13th (2009), The Purge (2013), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014), and A Quiet Place are among Platinum Dune and Form’s credits (2018). He’s also responsible for hit TV shows such as The Last Ship and Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.

Form isn’t the only Hollywood starlet to whom he’s been linked. Form married Jordana Brewster in 2007, after meeting her on the production of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning. Brewster filed for divorce in 2020 and it was finalized in June 2021, after the couple had been married for well over a decade.

Daddario and Form made their red carpet debut in July, when they attended the premiere of her HBO miniseries The White Lotus together.

Instagram homage by Alexandra Daddario

Daddario wrote a long, love letter for Form on her Instagram account, while not confirming their engagement.

She wrote about Form in the caption of a photo of the happy pair smiling on a beach, calling him the “absolutely most wonderful man.”

She also spent a lot of time writing about their living situation. This is a condensed version of the information.