Andrew Cuomo is the governor of New York. The Ethics Committee has ordered that Letitia James get $5 million in book profits.

The state’s public ethics committee ordered former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to fork up $5.1 million in earnings from a book about COVID-19 leadership to Attorney General Letitia James on Tuesday.

The Joint Commission on Public Ethics (JCOPE) approved a resolution demanding Cuomo to refund any sales revenues from his 2020 biography, American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic, by a vote of 11-2.

Cuomo violated the terms of his approval to write the book, according to the commission, by exploiting state resources, including the assistance of some of his former staffers. As a result, the committee ruled on Tuesday that Cuomo isn’t “legally authorized to keep compensation” and must hand over his gains to the state within a month.

