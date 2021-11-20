André Nemec, the showrunner of ‘Cowboy Bebop,’ and Elena Satine discuss That Julia Plot Twist.

Although the live-action Cowboy Bebop series on Netflix is based on Shinichir Watanabe’s legendary anime, showrunner André Nemec wanted to do something fresh with the tale.

This was clear in the show’s finale, which provided viewers a fresh take on the fifth episode of the original series, “Ballad of Fallen Angels.”

This article includes spoilers for the final episode of Cowboy Bebop on Netflix.

Spike Spiegel battles his arch-nemesis Vicious in the anime’s “Ballad of Fallen Angels” to free Faye Valentine after the latter kidnapped her to lure Spike out of hiding.

This concept is twisted in the live-action series. Instead of Faye, Jet Black’s (Mustafa Shakir) daughter is stolen, and he and Spike (John Cho) race to the cathedral to confront Vicious (Alex Hassell).

Jet and his daughter are able to escape with the help of Faye (Daniella Pineda), with Spike opting to stay so he can finally murder Vicious.

The two fight, gun vs. samurai sword, and finish up in front of the church’s stained glass window in the anime’s signature posture. However, when Julia (Elena Satine) makes a dramatic appearance, things take a sudden wrong turn.

She shoots Vicious, her violent husband, and tells Spike about her plan to take over the Red Dragon Crime Syndicate, offering him a position at the top alongside her. She shoots Spike when he refuses, and he falls through the window.

In an interview with The Washington Newsday, Nemec discussed how he subverts expectations in this way, while Satine and Hassell discussed the alterations made to their separate character arcs.

The “Ballad of Fallen Angels” is being changed.

Nemec reflected on the alterations to Julia’s character, saying: “I felt it was vital to build on Julia’s character, who is primarily an idea in the anime and extremely stereotypical in the way her tale is handled.

"Again, extremely traditional; Hollywood has a long history of telling stories in this manner. As a result, it seemed vital to convey a tale about who this individual is, where she came from, what she needs and desires, and where she is headed." Nemec continued, explaining his explanation for the storyline twist: "It is, in my opinion.