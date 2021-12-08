‘…And Then There Were None’: 10 (Stupid) Predictions About Where The ‘SATC’ Characters Are Now

The all-new episodes of Sex and the City, which Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon said would be getting an HBO Max relaunch almost a year ago, are about to hit our screens.

Little is known about the next season of the program, but teaser videos and the official Instagram page hint that significant characters are returning, the kids are all grown up, and Mr. Big (Chris Noth) is still very much in the picture (sigh).

Samantha Jones, everyone’s favorite NSFW PR exec, is one glaring departure that will undoubtedly be felt. With Kim Cattrall publicly condemning her co-star Parker and quitting the franchise for good, the classic foursome has been reduced to a trio.

In an alternate universe, we’d like to imagine the four of them raising their Cosmo-filled glasses in some boujee New York City bar, laughing about their many, many bad decisions concerning men (and fashion, for that matter).

We couldn’t help but wonder: if the show had continued, where would the original characters be now? Here are our (really serious) forecasts.

1. Carrie’s shopping habits have gotten the best of her, and she now lives in Charlotte’s closet.

Carrie got out of debt on the first program when Charlotte helped her out by giving her Trey’s engagement ring to pawn.

Carrie, on the other hand, can’t seem to stop spending money, as we’ve seen in every episode (and movie) since. As a result, she’s nearly bankrupted herself and is living under a pile of old, worn Manolos in Char’s walk-in closet almost twenty years later.

2. Justin Theroux reappears as yet another of Carrie’s lovers, with whom she cheats on Big.

Every SATC fan knows that JT (no, not that one) made two appearances on the show. The first time was in Season 1 as up-and-coming novelist Jared, and the second time was as Vaughn Wysel, a fellow writer with a lovely family and, well, a premature ejaculation problem.

Could he make an appearance in…And Then There Were None? We have high hopes for him.

3. Charlotte and Harry try to add some spice to the proceedings.

Despite that disagreement, the two have always been a good match. This is a condensed version of the information.