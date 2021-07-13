Anchor for Newsmax Vaccines, according to Rob Schmitt, are ‘against nature.’

Last Monday, Newsmax host Rob Schmitt argued that coronavirus immunizations might be “against nature.”

In addition, the host stated that he is neither anti- nor pro-vaxxer.

According to The Hill, he made the remarks during a Friday interview with Peter McCullough, an associate professor at Texas A&M University.

“You know, one thing I’ve always wondered about, and perhaps you can help me with this because I’m obviously not a doctor. But I’ve always wondered about immunizations, and I’ve always wondered about nature and how things function. And I feel like a vaccination is sort of going against nature in a weird way,” Schmitt stated, according to Media Matters For America (MMFA), which also supplied a video of the interaction.

“Like, if there’s some sickness out there – maybe there’s just an ebb and flow to existence where something is supposed to take out a certain number of people, and that’s just how evolution works.

Vaccines, on the other hand, get in the way of it. Do you understand what I’m saying? “Does that make sense to a medical professional?” he continued.

McCullough did not explicitly respond to the issue, but did say that immunizations should be targeted for the people who are most at risk, and that COVID-19 is “easily curable” in children.

“It’s like, if you have this tremendous risk, I think it’s worth whatever it is,” Schmitt remarked. “But if you’re not at danger, I don’t understand why you’d take medication — they start learning about cardiac inflammation and everything like that.”

Schmitt stressed earlier in the interview that he is neither a “anti-vaxxer” nor a “pro-vaxxer,” but rather “trying to figure it out.” He emphasized his position further by stating that he had scheduled vaccinations for his parents.

The CDC has consistently said that the COVID-19 vaccinations are safe and effective, and that millions of patients who have received them in the United States are “under the most rigorous safety monitoring in US history.”

According to the CDC, “serious adverse effects that could cause a long-term health problem are highly unlikely following any immunization, including COVID-19 vaccination.”

Despite the fact that older persons and those with underlying conditions are at the most risk of getting severe disease, there have been 331 COVID-19 deaths among those aged 0 to 17 in the United States as of July 7.