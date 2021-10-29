Analysts in the United States do not believe COVID was designed as a bioweapon and believe it will never be discovered.

According to a study released by the Director of National Intelligence, US analysts tasked with investigating the origins of COVID-19 don’t believe it was produced as a bioweapon, but they were unable to pinpoint where the virus originated. The analysts also don’t think they’ll ever be able to pinpoint the virus’s origin, whether it emerged from a lab or was transmitted from animals to humans, according to the Associated Press.

The document expands on conclusions from President Joe Biden’s 90-day evaluation, which was issued in August. It comes as the world approaches the two-year anniversary of the pandemic’s start, and China continues to defy international demands to cooperate with studies into the virus’s origin.

The Wuhan Institute of Virology, which stores coronavirus genetic sequences, came under fire from individuals who suspected the virus had slipped from the lab. Despite the fact that many experts originally disregarded the theory, Biden ordered the investigation as the possibility of a lab leak gathered hold, according to the Associated Press.

However, the Director of National Intelligence’s paper destroys all prospects of a definite conclusion, either now or in the future.

“We don’t think we’re more than one or two reports away from understanding it,” one official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said.

Former President Donald Trump and his allies have long claimed that a lab leak could have occurred in order to divert criticism of his management of the pandemic.

China continues to be a challenging environment to conduct intelligence operations, and it has resisted charges that it bungled the outbreak of the pandemic, which has claimed the lives of 5 million people globally. Senior authorities who worked on the full report expressed hope that it would better inform the public about the difficulties in pinpointing the virus’s origins.

The Wuhan Institute of Virology is mentioned in the complete study “previously developed chimeras, or combinations, of SARS-like coronaviruses, but this information doesn’t reveal whether WIV genetically altered SARS Cov-2.

"The fact that lab researchers sought medical treatment for a respiratory infection in November 2019 is not indicative of the pandemic's roots," according to the report

