Ana de Armas’ Marilyn Monroe Film Delay Is Explained

Blonde, Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe biopic, was planned to be released in 2021, with Oscar anticipation already building in the months leading up to its debut.

However, the streaming portal has decided to postpone the film until 2022, with no indication of when it will premiere.

Blonde is a dramatized version of cinematic legend Monroe’s life, with Ana de Armas as Norma Jeane Mortenson, Monroe’s real name.

It is based on the same-named novel by Joyce Carol Oates, which describes Monroe’s inner life but is not a biography of the star.

Variety first reported the postponement on July 28, but did not specify a reason for it other than to imply that director Andrew Dominik’s decision to have “very little dialogue in it” may make it too arthouse for awards season.

The film was reportedly delayed due to “sexually graphic” imagery in the picture, according to a source in the business.

Netflix execs were reportedly “horrified” by the final cut of the picture, and were “taken off guard” by the film Dominik had made, according to a report compiled by The Things.

“Blonde is a sexually graphic NC-17 representation of Monroe,” according to an industry source cited by The Things. The version Dominik provided to Netflix, which included a rape scene and “bloody menstrual cunnilingus,” was “extremely horrifying.”

According to the source, there appears to be a rift between Netflix and Dominik since the streaming site has asked him to make modifications to the picture, which he has reportedly refused to do.

While Netflix has not confirmed the film’s content, the book on which it is based contains some very grim passages, and the author herself has complimented the film as a “startling” and “extremely distressing” adaptation.

A 21-year-old Norma Jeane meets with a producer named Mr. Z for her first movie audition at a venue simply called The Studio in one particularly gloomy scenario from the novel.

Mr. Z takes Norma Jeane to his secret apartment behind his office and brutally rapes her, despite the fact that she assumes it is because her skill has been recognized.

In the unsettling scenario, Norma Jeane is attempting to. This is a condensed version of the information.