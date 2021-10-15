An outbreak of Salmonella caused by a “unknown food source” has spread to 36 states.

A Salmonella outbreak linked to a “unknown food source” has spread to 36 states.

A salmonella outbreak in the United States that began in recent months has expanded to 36 states and sickened almost 600 people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC believes the outbreak is being caused by a “unknown food source” at this time, and no food products have been recalled as a result.

The CDC said on Thursday that 592 people had become ill and 116 had been hospitalized to hospitals as a result of salmonella infection.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of people infected in an outbreak “is likely much higher than the number recorded,” and the outbreak “may not be limited to the states with confirmed infections.”

“This is the situation because many patients heal without medical attention and are not tested for Salmonella. Furthermore, because determining whether a sick person is part of an outbreak takes 3 to 4 weeks, recent instances may not have been reported.” According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),

State and local public health officials are interviewing people about the foods they ate before becoming ill. The data is being evaluated, but the government claims that “no single food item has been established as a possible source of this outbreak.” In late September, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated that a strange salmonella outbreak had spread to 29 states and infected 279 people. The epidemic had the greatest impact in Texas and Oklahoma at the time.

Texas has 149 infections, whereas Oklahoma has 92. The other states with the highest infection rates are Virginia, Maryland, and Illinois, with 54, 45, and 34, respectively.

According to the CDC, salmonella causes diarrhea, fever, and stomach discomfort in the majority of people.

“Symptoms begin six to seven days after infection and last four to seven days. Some people, on the other hand, do not show signs of illness for several weeks, while others do “According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),

“If Salmonella strains invade the urine, blood, bones, joints, or neurological system (spinal fluid and brain), they can cause serious illness.”

Salmonella causes 1.35 million illnesses in the United States each year, with 26,500 hospitalizations and 420 deaths, according to the CDC.

The CDC discovered Salmonella illnesses related to Italian-style spaghetti in August. The following is a condensed version of the data.