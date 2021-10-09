An investigation reveals that some chiropractors fueled vaccine misinformation long before COVID.

According to an investigation by the Associated Press, chiropractors have been spreading vaccination disinformation even before the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the pandemic, a “small but outspoken minority” of chiropractors promoted supplements as vaccination alternatives, wrote doctor’s notes to get patients out of vaccine mandates, donated money to anti-vaccine groups, and sold anti-vaccine ads on social media, according to the inquiry.

However, the Associated Press discovered that chiropractors have a long history of anti-vaccine prejudice that predates the COVID-19 pandemic and is fueled by 19th-century notions that medicine disrupts the body’s natural energy flow.

Many chiropractors became involved in the “health freedom” movement, which influenced vaccine-related legislation and policy in at least 24 states, according to the inquiry.

“People have faith in them. They have faith in their authority, but they also see them as a viable alternative to traditional treatment “Vaccinate Your Family’s Erica DeWald, who follows anti-vaccine activists, told the Associated Press.

“People will be referred to a chiropractor by mainstream medicine, unaware that they may be exposed to misinformation,” she noted. “You go because your back hurts, and then you decide you don’t want your kids to be vaccinated.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Chiropractors have also been a driving factor behind anti-vaccine demonstrations such as the one in Wisconsin, which attracted hundreds of chiropractors from across the country for a fee of $299 or more. According to the Associated Press, chiropractors can acquire continuing education credits to keep their licenses in at least ten states.

Participants traveled from all over the country to a Wisconsin Dells resort for Vax-Con ’21, a sold-out gathering about vaccines and the pandemic that was, in fact, a sea of misinformation and conspiracy theories. The keynote speaker was an anti-vaccine activist who starred in the 2020 film Plandemic, which popularized fake COVID-19 claims. False assertions concerning the health risks of wearing masks and immunizations were explored in one session after another.

A chiropractor provided thousands of dollars to a Super PAC that organized an anti-vaccine, pro-Donald Trump protest near the US Capitol on January 6, according to the inquiry.

Vaccine denialists make up a small but outspoken minority among the 70,000 chiropractors in the United States, many of whom support vaccines. Chiropractors have aided in the organization of immunization clinics in various areas. This is a condensed version of the information.