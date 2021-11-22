‘An Audience With Adele’ attracted a slew of famous faces.

Hundreds of celebrities attended An Audience With Adele in London earlier this month, where the singer premiered her new album, 30, in front of a small audience.

On Sunday night, ITV’s An Audience With Adele aired, with the Grammy winner giving an intimate setting for her new songs to be heard by her industry peers—it was also the singer’s first live performance in the United Kingdom in four years.

The 33-year-family, old’s friends, admirers, and celebrities in the crowd took part in the presentation by getting involved and asking the celebrity questions.

Almost every renowned British celebrity seemed to be in attendance, and viewers were enthralled by the number of familiar faces in the audience.

Emma Thompson, who is known for her roles in Nanny McPhee and Sense and Sensibility, among other films, has gone viral for her enthusiastic dancing at the event on Monday morning.

As admirers reacted to her dancing to “Rolling in the Deep,” the actress’ name began to trend on social media.

One tweet says, “The finest part of this Adele special is Emma Thompson receiving her absolute life,” while radio host Abbie McCarthy added, “Emma Thompson is all of us.”

EMMA THOMPSON #AudienceWithAdele pic.twitter.com/uMC2Tq5jAv OH MY GOD

November 21, 2021 — Scott Bryan (@scottygb)

Meanwhile, when Adele joined comedian and chat show presenter Alan Carr on stage while she was getting her makeup done, he stole the show.

Carr, who is a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K., also inquired about Adele’s exes’ opinions of her if they were songwriters.

"You're famous for writing songs about your ex-girlfriends… what would the title and sound like if your ex-boyfriends wrote a song about you?" He inquired. "We want to know everything!" says the group. "I guess it'd be called 'No One Like You,'" Adele responded with a witty retort. She said, " "And, erm… I can't image any of them being able to accomplish it, because the majority of them couldn't even perform a basic everyday task… the majority of them, not all of them! So, I don't think they'd be able to get away with it." When asked who she was referring to, Adele said Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya, who was in the crowd.